Junior Lee Foster, 74, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center.
Junior was born in Bethesda, Md., on Feb. 19, 1948, and was a son of the late Samuel T. and Maud (Lucas) Foster.
Junior retired from Best Buy Distribution center as the maintenance supervisor. He had worked at Clark and Yale and had run his own business, Foster Trucking. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Junior was a jack of all trades and loved woodworking and fixing cars.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Leigh Helmick and husband, Ira, of Bridgewater; son, James Burt Foster of Dayton; two grandchildren, Samuel James Foster and Samantha Anne Foster; sister, Diane A. Luke of Greenville; and a special cousin, Sharon Lucas.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Reatha M. Reese and Joan R. Eye; and his uncle, who was like a dad to him, John W. Lucas.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Bridgewater with the Rev. Steve Spire officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 and/or Paralyzed Veterans of America, P.O. Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-8589.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
