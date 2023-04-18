Junior Lee Hensley
Junior Lee Hensley, 91, of McGaheysville, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023 at his home. He was born May 3, 1931 in Rockingham County, Virginia and was the son of the late Thomas Lee and Fannie Gertrude Dean Hensley.
On April 2, 1949 he married Ruby Yvonne Shifflett Hensley, who preceded him in death on July 11, 2020.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by brothers, Douglas O. Hensley, Winston Hensley, Theodore Hensley, Dennis Hensley, Donnie Hensley, Wayne Hensley; sister, Marlene Moubray and great-grandson, Justin Wilson.
Junior loved fishing, especially cat fishing. He was an avid wood worker using cherry and walnut. He enjoyed coon hunting, gardening and farming, raising poultry and cattle. He loved canning fruit and vegetables, especially pickles; dill and sweet. He enjoyed family gatherings especially time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He attended Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Elkton. He retired from Nielsen Construction as a Superintendent and 47 years of service.
He is survived by a son, Tommy Hensley and wife, Betty of Elkton; daughters, Patricia Holleman and husband, Jack of New Market, Linda Harper and husband, George of Timberville; brother, Earl Ray Hensley and wife, Betty of McGaheysville; sisters, Carlene McAvoy and husband, Kelly of Harrisonburg, Peggy Merica of Elkton; grandchildren, Kimberly Dean and husband, Matthew, Amy Wilson and husband, Michael, Stephanie Jadrnicek and husband, Shawn, Sara Harper; great-grandchildren, Zachary Wilson, Sage Jadrnicek, Isaac Dean and Jacob Dean.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Rev. James Martin officiating. Burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, 20 E. Gay St. Harrisonburg, Virginia 22802
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
