Junior Lee Hensley
Junior Lee Hensley, 91, of McGaheysville, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2023 at his home.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Rev. James Martin officiating. Burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
