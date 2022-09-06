Junior Ray Hinkle, 61, of Penn Laird, passed away Nov. 10, 2021.
He was born Feb. 8, 1960, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Glen Junior Hinkle. He was raised by his grandparents, George and Mary Hinkle.
He is survived by a sister, Teresa Michael and husband, Larry, of Mount Solon; a special aunt, Wilma “Toots” Strawderman of Broadway; a special uncle, Norman Strawderman, who recently passed away on June 29, 2022.
Junior enjoyed collecting and working on vehicles, and going to auctions. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
