Junious Oubry Dean
Junious Oubry Dean, 88, of Elkton, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market. Mr. Dean was born May 5, 1935, in Greene County, Va., and was the son of the late Elijah Wilson and Dorothy Shifflett Dean.
In addition to his parents, Junious was preceded in death by four brothers, Dennis, Willard, Leo, and Max Dean; and one sister, Mildred Royston.
Junious is survived by four sons, Monte Dean and wife, Angie, of Elkton, Marty Dean and wife, Judy, of Harrisonburg, Mickey Dean and wife, Liz, of Harrisonburg and Max Dean of Broadway; grandchildren, Jamie Dean, Dusty Dean, Zack Dean, Issac Dean, Kayla Dean Brissett, Caroline Dean, Tyler Dean and Brittany Lynn; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Brissett, Ella Brissett, Josie Brissett, and Dawson Lynn.
In keeping with Mr. Dean’s wishes, the burial will be private at Dean Mountain Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
