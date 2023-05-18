Justin Dow Shipe
Justin Dow Shipe, 88, of Timberville, Va., passed away May 16, 2023, at Sentara RMH. He was born July 7, 1934, in Mathias W.Va., to the late Curtis and Edda Shipe.
Justin worked for Howell Metal for 20 years and Pilgrims Hatchery for 13 years. He was a member of Caplingers UMC. He loved to hunt squirrel and rabbit. He also liked tinkering with vehicles. He bagged groceries at Whitmores Grocery.
Justin was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
On July 7 1959, he married the love of his life Catherine Siever, who survives.
He is also survived by his son, Bradley and wife, Suzanne, of Timberville; daughter, Angela and husband, Greg Coffman of Broadway; grandchildren, Amanda Shipe (Kyle Tate), Kimberly Coffman Morgan (Shawn), Jessica Coffman Keller (Michael); great-grandchildren, Lillian Tate, Cole Morgan; brother, Gary Shipe and wife, Judy, of Mathias, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
Preceding him in death was a brother, Kenneth Shipe.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a funeral service Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Caplingers Cemetery in Criders.
Visitation will be held on Friday 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Timberville Vol. Fire Department, P.O. Box 101, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolence may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.