Justin Lee "Pooder" Smith, 34, of Franklin, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Justin was born Sept. 7, 1986, a son of Jeanette (Mowbray) and James Smith Sr. of Hinton.
Justin is survived by his companion of 12 years, Shannon Donnelly; daughters, Sloane and Sylvie Smith; sister, Michaela Smith and companion, Samson Harrell, of Rockingham; brother, James Smith Jr., and wife, Heather, of Broadway; four nephews and three nieces.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, to sign the guest register and pay their respects.
Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
