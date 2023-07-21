Justin Michael Reel, 24, of Bluefield, West Virginia, formerly of Broadway, passed away on July 17, 2023.
Mr. Reel was born on July 15, 1999 in Harrisonburg and was a son of Tawnia Ann Litten (and her partner Bill), and the late Terry Lee Reel. He was a 2017 graduate of Broadway High School. He loved history, being outdoors, camping, hiking, and being at the lake.
On October 17, 2022, he married Kristin Reel who survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother, is his sister, Jenna Reel; grandparents, Anna & Felix DeLeonThen, Earl C. Litten; and his cat fur-babies, Taddy, Jibby, Baby, Alice and Muddy.
In addition to his father, Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ollie & Katherine Reel; and his great-grandparents, Bill & Helen Minnick and John & Martha Litten.
A gathering celebrating Justin’s life will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Linville Edom Ruritan Club, 3752 Linville Edom Road, Linville, VA.
If you or someone you know is struggling mentally, please seek help immediately.
