Justin “Tater” Scott Lantz, 27, of Rockingham, Va., passed away at his home on July 19, 2023.
Justin was born Oct. 13, 1995, in Harrisonburg to Anita Goolsby Lantz of Rockingham and the late Darin Lane Lantz.
Justin loved his family and the outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish. He had a big heart and was a very giving person. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Also surviving, in addition to his mother, are his grandmother, Mary Stultz Lantz; nephew, Logan Lane-Cole Lantz; aunt, Teresa Hedrick; uncles and aunts, Thomas and Darlene Goolsby, Rick and Sheila Lantz and Dennis and Christy Turner; and numerous cousins.
Besides his father, Justin was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Lane Lantz; paternal grandfather, Beryl Lane Lantz; and maternal grandparents, Thomas Benjamin Goolsby and Juanita Keyser Goolsby.
Derrick Cash will conduct a memorial service Oct. 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Linville Edom Ruritan Hall, 3752 Linville Edom Road in Linville. His body was cremated.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
