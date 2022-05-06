Justin Thomas Jones, 26, of Rockingham County, Va., passed away May 1, 2022, in King County, Washington State. He was born Aug. 7, 1995, in Rockingham County and was a son of Kevin Jones of Keezletown and Carolyn Jones of Harrisonburg.
Justin was a graduate of Spotswood High School. He worked for Apex Leadership Company in the Seattle, Washington area as a team leader, affectionately known as “Cheeto.” Justin recently completed his Bachelor's Degree online at Washington State University. He was going to pursue a teaching career. Justin enjoyed exercising, boxing and the outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Brandon Jones of Harrisonburg; uncle, Greg Jones and aunt, Tammy Jones; cousins, Erin and Annie; great-uncle and aunt, Dick and Dot Carrier; grandmother, Ruth Scott; grandaddy, Ron Scott; aunt, Linda Scott; uncle and aunt, Everette and Hannah Scott; step-cousin/sister, Elise Harris; great-aunt, Donna and Marshal Harper and first cousin, Carrie Jo Fox and her children, Elizabeth, Leah, Andrew and Sarah; great-aunt and uncle, Anna and Jerry Furney and cousin, Zach Furney.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg with Pastor Dan King officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online via paypal to www.strengthinpeers.com or you may mail in a contribution to 917 N. Main St., Suite 1, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
