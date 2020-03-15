K. Joyce Brinn, 72, of Harrisonburg, died March 13, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
She was born Feb. 25, 1948, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Lonnie and Lelia Hottinger Combs.
Joyce worked in the accounts payable department at Motion Industries, where she retired. She was a 1966 graduate of Broadway High School, where she was a member of the Melody Ann’s and Mixed Chorus. Joyce was an active member of Mount Tabor United Methodist Church near Harrisonburg, where she served on various committees, most recently focusing on revitalization. Singing was her passion and she enjoyed collecting angels. She loved camping, enjoyed flowers and gardening, and loved her grand pets. She was also involved in planning and organizing family reunions.
On April 1, 1967, she married Bruce Brinn, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Laurie Skinner, of Lacey Spring and Sheila Brinn and special friend, Junell Emrich, of Timberville; a grandson, Tyler Skinner, of Harrisonburg; a granddaughter, Sara Skinner and boyfriend, Briston Keeler, of Lacey Spring; two brothers, Larry Combs and wife, Gloria, of Port Republic and Eddie Combs and wife, Brenda, of Fairlawn, Va.; a number of nieces and nephews and close cousins that cared for her.
Pastor Kevin McMullen will conduct a graveside service Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Bethel Cemetery near Broadway.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 5, at 3 p.m. at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Tabor United Methodist Women’s Fellowship, 8335 N. Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
