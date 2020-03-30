Kamuanya Ruth Phipps Metzel
Kamuanya Ruth Phipps Metzel was born on Nov. 22, 1926, in Princeton W.Va., but grew up in Waynesboro, Va.
She graduated from Mary Washington College at the age of 19, taught math in Waverly Va., and worked for the Federal Reserve Bank. Then, in 1949, she set sail for the Belgian Congo (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) to work with church missions. She returned to the U.S. in 1952, earned a degree in Christian Education, and married the Rev. William Metzel in 1954, forever. They worked in Congo for most of their joint career, but also served churches in Virginia and North Carolina. She was known for joy, strong will, faith, hospitality, and love radiating to all she met.
She passed away March 21, 2020, and is survived by her husband; by three of her children, Sarah Metzel Adams, John Metzel and Daniel Metzel; by son-in-law, David Adams, and daughters-in-law, Joann Lindenmayer (widow of Jeffrey Metzel) and Amy Byrnes Metzel; by grandchildren, Ruth Metzel, Samuel Metzel, Daniel Metzel, Rebekah Adams, Hannah Metzel, Sarah Metzel, Jeffrey Metzel, and Aylin Metzel; and by her great-grandchildren, Jaxsin Metzel, Olivander Metzel, and Julia Metzel.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
