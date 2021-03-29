Karen Ann Ahmed, 65, of Sterling, Va. (formerly Karen Ann Housden of Luray, Va.), sadly passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg.
She was born on June 4, 1955, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Stanley Newton Housden and Alice Page Housden.
Karen graduated from Luray High School, Class of 1973, and owned and operated Tax Net Services. She was a member of the Reston Bible Church.
On June 4, 1976, she married Faheem A. Ahmed, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter, Shereen Ahmed of Sterling; two sons, Wassem Ahmed of Atlanta, Ga., and Nadeem Ahmed of Sterling; three sisters, Barbara Sue Baptist and Terri Lynn Housden, both of Luray, and Susan Kaye Meadows of Elkton; two brothers, David Lee Housden of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Kim N. Housden of Stanley; and three grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at the Bradley Funeral Home by the Rev. Laura Stratton with visitation one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Beahm's Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
Due to COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing restrictions will be followed.
For more information and Online condolences, visit
www.TheBradleyFuneralHome.com.
