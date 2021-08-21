Karen Anita Campbell
Karen Anita Campbell, 70, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
She was born Feb. 13, 1951, to the late George Marvin and Juanita (Carr) Kincaid.
Karen was a graduate of Waynesboro High School and a graduate of Lynchburg General Hospital School of Nursing.
She was employed for two years with Lynchburg General Hospital, Waynesboro Community and Augusta Health for 29 years, Rockingham Memorial Hospital for 12 years and retired after 45 years of service in 2017.
She was a member of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, loved her flower gardens, going on vacations to the beach and Pigeon Forge.
Survivors include her husband Robert “Bob” Campbell; children, Michael Campbell and wife, Brooke, of Mount Sidney,Tara Hilt and husband, Lee, of Staunton, and Justin Campbell and wife, Carmen, of Waynesboro; siblings Diana Kincaid and Tony Kincaid, both of Staunton; six grandchildren, Abby Campbell, Conner Campbell, Trinity Hilt, Sydney Farley, Ella Hilt, and Ian Hilt; aunt, Pat Gill, as well as numerous cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Augusta Memorial Park, with Chad Grondin officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Journey Sunday School Class of West Waynesboro Church of Christ.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Those wishing to attend the service may meet directly at the cemetery on the day of the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.