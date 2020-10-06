Karen Ann Campbell
Karen Ann Campbell, 61, of Crimora, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born in Altoona, Pa., on April 5, 1959, a daughter of Dorothy Lillian (Heatwole) Wertz of Weyers Cave and the late George Herman Wertz.
Karen was a 1977 graduate of Turner Ashby High School. For 21 years she worked as a packer at Greif Industries in Weyers Cave. She had previously worked at Brockway Plastics for 13 years.
On July 16, 2018, she was united in marriage to Daniel Scott Campbell, who survives.
In addition to her mother and husband, Karen is survived by sons, Dustin Black of Rochester, N.H., and Nathaniel Black and wife, April, of Elkton; sisters, Susan Black and husband, Terry, of Grottoes and Carol Patterson and husband, James, of Harrisonburg; five grandchildren, Kaylee Black, Cecil Black, Abigale Black, George Black and Bentley Black; and sisters-in-law, Sharon Turner and husband, Wayne, and Teresa Campbell-Cozart and husband, Michael. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She is preceded in death by her in-laws, Robert Campbell and Mary Alice Campbell.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes with Chaplain David Kite officiating.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.