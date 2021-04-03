Karen Ann Michaud, 72, of McGaheysville, Va., passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
Karen was born Jan. 12, 1949, in Methuen, Mass., and was the daughter of the late James Francis and Mary Frances Calvert Foley.
Karen worked for the National Parks Service as the director in chief of interpretation and education. She was instrumental in creating the main exhibit at Byrd Visitor Center in Shenandoah National Park. She enjoyed studying genealogy, history and loved reading, devouring any books she came across.
She is survived by her son, Darrell Michaud and wife, Helen; daughter, Alison Laszewski and husband, Matthew, and grandchildren, Ronin and Griffin Laszewski.
