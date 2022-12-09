Karen Buchanan answered God’s call to come home on Dec. 7, 2022. She left grieving family and friends, but, as she told everyone, she looked forward to the joy of heaven. Our solace is in her joy and faith.
Karen was born to Carl and Doris Kalwaitis in Camden, N.J., on April 30, 1965. She grew up in Delanco, N.J. Her mother described Karen as the “serious” sister compared to her sister, Carla. Carla admits this! This “seriousness” was actually indicative of Karen’s incredible curiosity and intellect, coupled with a heart-filled empathic desire to help others. Karen attended Riverside High School and graduated from the College of New Jersey. Always learning, she attended graduate school at Regent University, receiving a master's degree in Christian Ministry. At Regent, Karen, a “northerner,” met Rob, a “southerner,” and fireworks ignited. The day Robert married Karen, he rose out of bed with a big grin on his face and said, “I get to marry Karen today!” Their wedding was beautiful, and the love between them was obvious to all.
That love carried them through thirty-two years of marriage, too short but well-lived. Three wonderful children enlivened their household, Ian, Hannah, and Karis. Each of them is blessed with special, unique giftings that Karen recognized and celebrated. She loved her children, and they loved her. They all especially loved spending time at the beach as a family. As time drew short, she grieved not for herself but for friends and family, especially her children.
This love and care for others characterized her life. She fought fearlessly and endlessly for her family’s welfare and loved fiercely all those in her orbit. This love came in many forms, from long conversations on the phone or in person where she listened, saw the other person, loved the other person, and took action to help. Karen often said, “Keep the door open; keep a chair at the table.” And people came; her meals were legendary. Her passing is difficult. It hurts, and it is because of her love for her Lord Jesus Christ and us that we carry on. We hope you will always remember how well she loved others.
Karen spent her life working to be the expressed love, hands, and feet of her Savior, Jesus. She did this through ministries such as mission work in Singapore with Run Ministries, Evangelical Presbyterian churches in Casper, Wyo., and Elkton, Va., the Office of Disability Services (ODS) at James Madison University, and as a Chaplain resident at UVA Medical Center. She loved her chaplain work and patients loved her because of her support, advocacy, prayer, and attention in the hardest times of their life. Indeed, the chaplaincy world and ODS have lost a caring soul.
Karen is survived by her husband, Rob Buchanan, and children, Ian, Hannah, and Karis; a sister, Carla (Tony) Kalwaitis Halton and their daughter, Olivia; mother, Doris Kalwaitis; sisters-in-law, Mary Love (Rob), Hendrickson, and Faith (Barry) Skiles; mother-in-law, Dorothy Buchanan, as well as numerous family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Kalwaitis.
We will celebrate her life in the next few days and invite family and friends to join us. Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 11, from 5-7 p.m. A memorial service will be held Monday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m. Both will take place at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karen's name to Rob's ministry home, RUN Ministries, which has generously supported the Buchanan family during this difficult time: https://www.runministries.org/ and the UVA Cancer Center: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/20222/donations/new. Checks can be made out to UVA Cancer Center: In Memory of Karen Buchanan and sent to: UVA Health Foundation, PO Box 37963, Boone, IA 50037.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
