Karen Denise Mitchell
Karen Denise Mitchell, 49, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her home.
Ms. Mitchell was born Feb. 8, 1972, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Claude Dennis and Mary Elizabeth Majors Mitchell.
Karen attended Page County High School and worked in Medical Billing. She loved her children and family.
She is survived by her son, Tyrell Lapree Mitchell; daughters, Milani and Kiyah Mitchell; brothers, William Edward Majors, Winston Lee Majors, Curtis Eugene Majors, Lionel Bruce Majors, Kelly Michael Mitchell, Timothy Conrad Mitchell and Ronald Claude Mitchell; sisters, Shelba Jean Davis, Sharon Virginia Williams, Marian Elizabeth Majors, Lisa Ann Mitchell-Brathwaithe and Darlene Anita Mitchell, as well as a granddaughter, Kennedy Jayla Mitchell.
A private service will be held for family only.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
