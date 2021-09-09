Karen Elaine Gilbert Harper, 70, of Fort Defiance, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Augusta Health. She was born in Staunton on July 3, 1951, and was the daughter of the late John William and Martha Keturah (Whitmer) Gilbert.
Karen had worked at JMU Bookstore as a customer service representative. She was a member of Parnassus United Methodist Church and had attended Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church and most recently at Middle River Community Fellowship.
She was united in marriage on Dec. 20, 1970, to Isaac Eugene Harper.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her daughter, Julie Ann Harper Krumpter and husband, Billy, of Barren Ridge; and her three grandchildren, Allison Krumpter, Dustin Krumpter and Sophie Krumpter.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Alec William Krumpter.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Barren Ridge Church of The Brethren with Pastor Victoria L. Barb officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Health Cancer Center, 78 Medical Center Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939 or Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, or Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
