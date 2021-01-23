Karen Elizabeth Crigler, 70, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Envoy of Staunton.
Mrs. Crigler was born Aug. 23, 1950, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of the late Richard and Phyllis Orey Argenbright. Karen graduated from Harrisonburg High School, Class of 1969. She previously worked in the hospitality industry and was a homemaker. Karen was a kind and generous person and animal lover.
She is survived by her husband, Wilson Everett “Skippy” Crigler, Jr.; close friend, Brenda Early of Farnham, Va., and extended family.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Argenbright House, Newtown History Center, P.O. Box 143, Stephens City, VA 22655
