Karen Eusebia See Delawder,76, of Mathias, W.Va. passed away Aug. 15, 2023, at Sentara RMH. Karen was born Feb. 16, 1947, in Harrisonburg, Va. to the late Harold and Grace Viola Mongold See.
She was a member of the Mountain View Church of the Brethren, a caregiver to her parents, and loved her flowers.
On June 23, 1973, she married Darrell Wayne Delawder, who preceded her in death Jan. 29, 2021.
Surviving are a sister, Sharon Southers of Lexington, Va.; niece, Lynnette D. Wilkins of Mathias, W.Va.; nephew, Paul Joesph Southers Jr., of Buena Vista, Va.; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Karen was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty See Wilkins.
Pastor Landis Dove will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Mountain View Church of the Brethren near Lost City, W.Va. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mathias, W.Va.
Friends may view and sign the guestbook Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
