Karen Fay Adams Wyrick, 72, of Rockingham, died at home on Aug. 8, 2020. Born Nov. 11, 1947, in Harrisonburg, Karen was the youngest of the seven children of David and Vesta Landes Adams. On Jan. 18, 1970, she married Ronald E. Wyrick while they were both seniors at Bridgewater College.
Surviving are her husband, Ron, and their children, Ben, Kim and Jon, Jon’s wife, Satoko, and grandchildren, Ellen Momoka Wyrick and Karen Tomoka Wyrick. Also surviving are her brothers, James (Jo) Adams, John (Donna Lee) Adams and Lowell (Pat) Adams; brothers-in-law, Wilbur Rittenhouse and Jay Gibble; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by three sisters, June Gibble, Kay Rittenhouse and Mary Adams and one niece, Teresa Rittenhouse.
Karen’s undergraduate degree from Bridgewater was Spanish. She earned a Master of Education in Special Education at James Madison University.
Karen taught in Illinois, California and West Virginia before serving as a special education teacher in Pennsylvania and Virginia for 21 years. Following in the footsteps of her mother, her sisters and brothers, she was an exceptional student. Native Spanish speakers sometimes marveled at her Spanish, although she spent only a short time abroad. Her recollections of early educational experiences never faded. In retirement she wrote and presented memorable stories of her family.
Karen loved to care for houseplants, solve puzzles and read for fun. She enjoyed nurturing her children and grandchildren, being a friend and embodying her faith. She was a lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren, committed to living peacefully, simply and together.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
A private memorial service will be held in the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren Memorial Garden. Memorial gifts for special projects may be directed to the church at P.O. Box 249, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
