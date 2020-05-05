Karen Joy Heerman, 55, of Dayton, passed away May 2, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Karen was born Aug. 13, 1964, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late John Sherman (Tucker) and Ruth Miller Morris.
She worked at Wampler Foods for many years and for the past several years, she worked at Wal-Mart. Karen loved tending to her flowers, crafting and making wreaths.
On July 18, 1987, she married Keith Arlen Heerman, who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Alicia Marie Shores, Nathan Allan Heerman and Whittney Nicole Heerman; two brothers, Ronald Morris and Warren Morris and a granddaughter, Hadley Grace Shores.
The body was cremated and all services will be private.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
