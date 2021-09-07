Karen Kuykendall Smith, 68, of Timberville, died Sept. 5, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 16, 1952, in Philadelphia, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Ray J. and Shirley C. Yankey Kuykendall.
Karen worked as secretary for the Town of Broadway and enjoyed making different arts and crafts and selling them at craft shows. She also loved visiting vineyards and traveling.
On June 28, 1980, she married Paul “Ted” Smith, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Brittney S. Hoover and husband, Aaron, of New Market; son, Tyler Smith and girlfriend, Meghan Rexrode, of Staunton; and sisters, Donnita Williams of Broadway and Sherrie Arey of Bridgewater. She was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Landes.
Pastor Steve Proctor will conduct a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Caplinger Cemetery in Criders and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
There will be no services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Anicira Veterinary Center, 1992 Medical Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.