Karen Long "Granny" Whetzel, 56, of Churchville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her home.
Karen was born March 13, 1965, a daughter of the late Caroline Louise (Whetzel) Runion.
Karen is survived by two daughters, Andrea Whetzel of Churchville and Shena Whetzel and fiancé, Tim, of Churchville; a stepdaughter, Amber Smith of Churchville; a sister, Denise Casady and husband, Terry, of Mount Solon; a brother, Jerry Long of Bridgewater; brother-in-law, Johnny "Mamps" Moran; she was known as Granny to Karah Davis, Kaiden Whetzel and Hudson Smith. She is also survived by a special friend, Tom Viands; nieces and nephews, Caroline, Addison, and Bailey Casady, Tiffany Bond and husband, John, and children, Harley Sheets and children, John Patrick Moran Jr. and Ashton Wheeler and wife, Chelsea.
In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Moran.
Special mention to her loving church family.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Grottoes Church of Christ with Evangelist Ryan Williams officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
