Karen Marie Grapes, 65, of Mount Jackson, Va., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va.
She was born Oct. 28, 1955, in Kenmore, N.Y., and was a daughter of Joan Zimmer Pepperday of Clarence, N.Y., and the late Frederick J. Pepperday II.
Karen was a receptionist at Hoover Penrod Law Firm in Harrisonburg.
Her husband Dennis Grapes, survives.
Also surviving in addition to her husband and mother, is one son, Christopher Grapes of Broadway; two grandchildren, Alexis Grapes of Broadway and Sophia Grapes of New Market; four sisters, Denise Zeilski of New York, Kim Pusch of Texas, Jennifer Braun of New York, and Nanette Derry of New York, and one brother, Frederick Pepperday III of New York.
The body was cremated. A service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
