Karen Sue Lambert Taylor, 60, of Rockingham, Va., passed away March 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born May 31, 1960, in Harrisonburg to the late Beverly Wayne and Kathleen Dorman Lambert.
Karen worked at Cargill. She attended Turner Ashby High School and was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church.
On April 19, 1980, she married Kevin Lee Taylor, who survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Marissa Chantel Taylor of Richmond; two sisters, Lucy Crummett and her husband, Jimmy, of Penn Laird and Mary Jane Burrell and husband, Jerry, of Harrisonburg; one half sister, Judy Caldwell of Rawley Springs; one brother, Ricky Lambert and wife, Pam, of Linville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pastor Wayne Taylor will conduct a graveside service Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lacey Spring Cemetery. Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are required.
Friends may visit and sign a guestbook Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help with expenses.
