Karen Sue (Sarver) Driver
CUMBERLAND, Md. — Karen Sue (Sarver) Driver, 61, of Cumberland, Md., passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at UPMC-Western Maryland after a long illness.
Born Sept. 26, 1959, in Cumberland, Md., Karen was a daughter of Judy A. (Parry) Sarver and the late Milton L. Sarver.
Karen was known around the community for her positions in management, sales, and customer service. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in English and her Master’s Degree in Business at Frostburg State University. Karen was formerly employed at Bayliner and Hunter Douglas in Customer Service.
Karen is survived by her husband of 25 years, Norlyn Driver; her sisters, Cindy Shipway and Janice Howard and husband, Earl; her brothers, Mark Sarver, Bruce Sarver and wife, Malinda, and Phillip Sarver and wife, Connie. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Apryle Sarver; and a host of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, who will remember her years of extensive efforts to organize family events as the self-appointed social director for the family.
At Karen’s request, there will be no services.
The Adams Family Funeral Home, P.A., 404 Decatur St., Cumberland, Md. (www.AdamsFamilyFuneralHome.com) is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.