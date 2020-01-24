Karen Sue Thompson, 62, of Linville, a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, entered eternal life on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1957, in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter of the late David and Frances (Whetzel) Reedy Sr. On March 7, 1975, she married Ronald Lee Thompson. They raised one daughter, Sumer.
Karen worked for 41 years in the fields of customer credit collections and office management working for Schwels, Kohls, and Harrisonburg Retail Merchants.
She had a passion for camping and planning family reunions. She loved spending time with her beloved and loyal dog, Peach Brandy, who never left her side. She spent a lot of her time taking care of her three grandsons cheering them on in their various sporting events, attending their annual county fair competitions for steer and goat shows and auctions.
Karen was widely known for her humility, fastidiousness, quit wit, humor, genial smile, generosity and compassionate spirit. Her penchant for being very thoughtful and giving to people who asked for help or seemed to be in need of help was much admired by not only her friends and family, but also by all who knew her. Her tradition of helping others so selflessly continued to the very end even as she was waging a courageous battle against cancer. She was thinking of buying food for her funeral reception while in hospice care.
She was quite fond of Dr. Richard D. Hall of the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer because he was the most kind and caring doctor who supported her through her cancer battle.
Her legacy remains alive in her husband, Ronnie Lee Thompson; daughter, Sumer Danielle Sprinkle and husband, Shanon; mother-in-law, Ina G. Thompson; three grandsons, Kadyn, Macyn, and Camdyn Sprinkle; two brothers, David A. Reedy Jr., and wife, Brenda, and Michael Dale Reedy, all of Singers Glen; two sisters, Linda R. Wenger and husband, David, of Linville, and Charity R. Warigon and husband, Slemo, of Washington, D.C., and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pastor Ric Gullman will conduct a funeral service on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mount Zion Church of the Brethren. Burial will be held at Singers Glen Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at McMullen Funeral Home on Sunday evening, Jan. 26, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Friends may begin calling at the funeral home on Sunday at 12 p.m.
Karen requested that family and friends attending her funeral service wear any variation of purple, her favorite color that stood for passion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Virginia, Emily Couric Cancer Center, 1240 Lee Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
