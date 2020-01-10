Karen Suzanne Bodell Pence, 70, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and animals. She was born March 26, 1949, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Dr. Charles Edward Bodell and Jean Carter Bodell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael “Mickey” Bodell.
With all the trials she faced in her life she fought her battle for over 36 years with multiple sclerosis with strength, dignity and independence, never once showing any bitterness or anger. Ms. Pence was a woman of faith and was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Shenandoah. She was a proud graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and was a retired Page County schoolteacher. She was an avid gardener, animal lover and loved watching and feeding her hummingbirds. She was a giving person who brought great joy to many people.
She is survived by her sons, Troy Pence and wife, Lisa, of Luray and Brad Pence and wife, Jessica, of Shenandoah; four grandchildren, Rebecca Jenkins and husband, Robert, Tyler Pence, Summer Pence and Logan Pence; one great-granddaughter, Lark Jenkins; a special companion and caregiver for over 20 years, Bruce Comer; and one sister, Dale Waters and husband, Craig, of McGaheysville.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Shenandoah with Pastor Ellen Martin officiating. Interment will be private at Rest Haven Community Cemetery in Shenandoah.
The family would like to thank Debbie Jenkins, Rosemary Comer and the Women’s Group, the WART’s for their friendship and love.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.