Karen Wonderley Willis, daughter of Franklin Monroe Wonderley and Given Huffman Wonderley, passed away on May 19, 2020, after a long illness at the age of 68. She was preceded in death by her mother, Given.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Fleming Willis; son, William Wonderley (Ley) Willis and husband, John Huggins; daughter, Anne Elizabeth (Lissie) Willis Van Leunen and husband, Tommy Van Leunen; stepson, David Fleming Willis; father, Franklin Wonderley and wife, Jo Ann Wonderley; sister, Pamela Wonderley Sponaugle and husband, John Sponaugle; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A family graveside memorial service will be held at Hollywood Cemetery.
