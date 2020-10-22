On Oct. 21, 2020, Karin E. Mars, 77, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away.
Karin was born in Hof, Germany on Dec. 7, 1942. Her parents were the late Hans and Frieda Sorgel. She was the youngest of eight brothers and sisters, all who have preceded her in death.
Karin is survived by her husband, David A. Mars of Bridgewater; three sons, Macio Maust of Fairview Heights, Ill., Mark Maust of Richmond, Va., and Melvin Maust of Columbus, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Shayna Maust, Jonathan Maust and Sarah Maust.
Karin retired from James Madison University after a career as a Food Service Supervisor. She was a kind and giving person and leaves behind many friends. Karen became a United States citizen on July 4, 1976, in a service presided over by President Gerald R. Ford at Monticello in Charlottesville, Va. She never failed to vote in elections after that. She loved flower gardening, cats, and going to Costco. Karin maintained a close and private relationship with her Lord throughout her life.
Friends may call at Johnson Funeral Service on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the family will be present from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cats Cradle, PO Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, PO Box 937, Verona, VA 24482 or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.