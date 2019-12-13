Karl Nessamar, 73, of Gulf Breeze, Fla., lost his battle with cancer on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family.
Karl was a Buddy, friend, husband, Dad and best of all, Paw Paw.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Alvin Nessamar. He is survived by his wife, Sissy; daughters, Beth (Pete) Sekul, Jessica (Ferrell) Rogers and Sherry Nessamar; sister, Susan (Larry) Hill; granddaughters, Ashley and Brianna Sekul; grandson, Kyle Rogers; brother and sister in-laws, Anthony and Melissa DeFrances, Jeff and Cindy DeFrances, and Alan and Lisa DeFrances, and many nephews and nieces who loved him dearly.
Karl was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and at the age of 3 months, made the journey across the Atlantic into the Gulf of Mexico to the Port of Mobile. He graduated high school in Cocoa Beach, where he found his love for fishing. After 9-½ years and many jobs, he graduated from college. Karl has worked as a TV Weatherman, Deputy Sheriff, store manager, sales guy, On-air personality, RV Specialist, Movie Actor (best known for his role as Steve in Trepanation), and an associate at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Everywhere he went, he brought his big heart and lots of jokes, making friendships along the way that he would continue to cherish throughout his lifetime.
Karl enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved to cook. He was called “Captain Action.” He was proud to be a Shriner. Karl was a member of the Masonic Lodge #42, President of the Misfits Unit of the Hadji Shrine and life member of Pensacola Beach Elks, a trustee and past board member of the Krewe of Lafitte and he was Jean Lafitte LXIV.
He lived a life rich in kindness and love, creating a journey abundant with memories and stories he often loved to share.
There will be visitation at 5 p.m. until time of service, 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Shands Children’s Hospital (Karl’s granddaughter Brianna’s fundraising page), https://donate.giving.ufhealth.org/give/f2121011/#!/donation/checkout or Shriners Hospital for Children, https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=lttr-home.
