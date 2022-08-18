Karl Russell Alexander Jr., 93, of Westminster, MD died Sunday August 7, 2022 at his home in Carroll Lutheran Village, Westminster. Born and raised in Harrisonburg, VA on September 1, 1928, he was the son of the late Karl Russell Alexander Sr. and Willie Odessa Garrett Alexander. He was the husband of the late Barbara Spaulding Alexander of Ivanhoe, VA for 59 years, who died August 17, 2012. See his full obituary at Legacy.com.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.