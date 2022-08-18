Karl Russell Alexander Jr., 93, of Westminster, MD died Sunday August 7, 2022 at his home in Carroll Lutheran Village, Westminster. Born and raised in Harrisonburg, VA on September 1, 1928, he was the son of the late Karl Russell Alexander Sr. and Willie Odessa Garrett Alexander. He was the husband of the late Barbara Spaulding Alexander of Ivanhoe, VA for 59 years, who died August 17, 2012. See his full obituary at Legacy.com.
