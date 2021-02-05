Kash Lee Mackey became our angel in the loving arms of his daddy and loving hands of his mommy on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at UVA Medical Center.
Kash is the newborn son of Justin Mackey and DeLisa Shifflett of Elkton. He was born on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Waiting to see him again are his two wonderful big brothers who love him deeply, Noah Self-Shifflett and Lucas Mackey; his nanny and granddaddy, Debbie and Steve Shifflett; grandma and granddaddy, Zelda and Shaun Mackey, all of Elkton; his uncle Drew Shifflett of Elkton; aunt Betty Coffman and husband, Doug, of Harrisonburg; aunt Jeanie Dean and companion, Brian, of Elkton; his first cousins, Kaitlyn Humphrey and Samantha Dean of Elkton. Along with many other family members and family friends who love and care for him dearly.
Kash touched and changed the lives of many during his short time with us. He is the apple of his daddy’s eye, his mommy’s babyman, Noah’s baby Kash and Lucas’s Kash Lee. He left us with so much love in our hearts.
A funeral service will take place 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at the Church of Solsburg in Elkton with Pastor David Burrell officiating.
Family and friends will have time together 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the Church of Solsburg in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
