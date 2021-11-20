Kathelyn M. Morris, 94, of Elkton, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the Lifecare Center of New Market. She was born September 22, 1927 in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Hester Dean.
She was a member of the Church of the Solsburg in Elkton. She worked for many years for Sunnyside Retirement Community in the housekeeping department.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Ray Morris and two sons, Jesse Leroy Morris and Thomas Stewart Morris.
Surviving family includes sons, Kenneth Howard Morris and companion, Carol Brown, Joseph Harold Morris and wife, Erica; daughter, Cynthia Merica; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; a devoted caregiver, Lydia Babson.
All services will be private and online condolences can be made to kygers.com
Memorial contributions can be made to Shenandoah Pentecostal Church, 300 Shenandoah Avenue, Shenandoah, Virginia 22849
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.