Katherine Berkshire, 93, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center after suffering a fall four weeks earlier.
Katherine was the daughter of the late Harry and Lottie Thomas Blough of Holsopple, Pennsylvania. She was the youngest of eight children. She lived in a farm until she was ten years old. She accepted Christ as her personal savior when she was nine. She graduated from Johnstown Mennonite High School in 1947. Some of her activities in her younger days include singing in a ladies trio group for five years at her church and on the town radio. She attended Johnstown United Bible School for six years, taught Sunday School, as well as Summer Bible School.
After high school, she began working at Henderson Day Cleaning and Laundry. She became a supervisor there doing special attention items and wedding gowns.
In May 1954, she and her parents drove to Chambersburg to visit relatives of her mother, and attend the Brunk Revival Meetings. I. Mark Ross introduced her to a young man with the campaign, by the name of Herman Schrock from Hutchinson, Kansas. In August, she received a letter from Herman asking for a tape of the trio singing and wanting to correspond. After some arranging and prayer, she finally answered his letter, beginning a friendship which grew rapidly. He came to see her in October and in December, she traveled to Kansas with him for two weeks to meet his family. The last of January, they became engaged. They were married on April 30, 1955. They lived in Ohio, Kansas, and then settled in Virginia. She worked at Eastern Mennonite College, and Sunnyside Retirement Community. They moved to VMRC in 1993. On April 12, 2008, Herman passed away. She married Glen Berkshire, a lifelong friend, on August 12, 2012. Glen passed away on September 13, 2020.
Surviving are her children, Darrel L. Schrock (Evangeline) of Newport News, Linda S. Schrock of Dayton, Sonya K. Carrier of Dayton; grandchildren, Thomas Carrier, Leanna Schrock, T.J. Carrier, Kenny Schrock; step children, Allen (Diana) Berkshire of Broadway, Glenda Strong (David) of Mt. Joy, PA, Denise Sauder (John, deceased) of Harrisonburg;; numerous step grandchildren, step great grandchildren and step great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Orvin Blough, Erma Holsopple, Edna Eash, Dorothy Eash, Harry Boyd Blough, Mary Blough, Martha Blough; granddaughter, Katie Lynn Carrier;
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindale Mennonite Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at McMullen Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Masks are requested at all services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VMRC Good Samaritan Fund, 1491 Virginia Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA 22802. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
