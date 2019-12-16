Katherine Geneva Smith, 78, of Linville, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation.
She was born July 6, 1941, in Virginia, and was a daughter of the late Raymond and Hattie Reedy Bare.
She was previously employed at Timberville Electronics.
Surviving are three daughters, Kathy Moyer-Lewis and husband, Wayne, of Timberville, Patty Smith of Timberville, and Delores Smith of Timberville; two sons, Dennis Smith and wife, Shirley, of Broadway, and Robert Smith and wife, Sheryl, of Fishersville; eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her partner, Guy Croteau; a grandson, Kevin Moyer; two sisters, and an infant brother.
A private graveside service will be at Mount Zion Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Linville.
Friends may visit the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway anytime after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
