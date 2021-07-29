Katherine Graham James, 64, of Harrisonburg, passed away July 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Katherine was the fourth of five children born through the union of Margaret and Vivian Arthur James Jr. from Cumberland, Va.
Mrs. James leaves behind not only to mourn her loss but to cherish her loving memories, her children, Adrienne Gibson and Tamara (Brandon) McMillan; her grandchildren, Alexis Graham, Destiny Graham, Omaree Gunter and Jaylen McMillan; great-granddaughter, Jaliaya Scott; siblings, Shirley (Robert) Cooper, Mary Arthur, Vivian Arthur III (Cynthia) James, Diane Washington and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in her death by her son-in-law, Calvin Gibson Jr.; her beloved granddaughter, Jasmine Renee Graham; and brother-in-law, William Washington.
Katherine was raised in Paterson, N.J. She gave her life to the Lord at an early age. She was baptized at Canaan Baptist Church and through the years has fellowshipped at many other churches. She is a member of Divine Love Fellowship. Katherine had a passion for Christ; she raised her daughters and grandchildren to trust in God.
A graveside service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, Va. The family will receive friends at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg Friday, July 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
