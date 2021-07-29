Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.