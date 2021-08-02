Katherine Rita Shormann, 87, of Shenandoah, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Somerset, Va., on March 28, 1934, she was a daughter of the late George Nelson and Mary Taylor Roberts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles Louis Shormann Sr.
Mr. and Mrs. Shormann relocated to Page County after his retirement from the Baltimore Police Department in 1990. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Ann Reynolds; brothers, Floyd Roberts, James Roberts and George Roberts Jr.; and sisters, Norma Lewis and Mary Snyder.
She is survived by a son, Charles Shormann Jr. and wife, Doreen; three daughters, Debra Johnson, Vickie Kibler and husband, Wayne, and Connie Copeland; three brothers, Richard Roberts, Ricky Roberts and Howard Roberts; two sisters, Ann Mallette and Carolyn Minnick; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren (including two raised in the home, Tiffany Bartel and Michelle Ford); three great-great-grandchildren and various other relatives.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. She will be laid to rest privately with her late husband at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.