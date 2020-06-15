Katherine Shuler Brady Comer
Katherine Shuler Brady Comer, 89, of Fulks Run, died June 13, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 23, 1931 in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Ishmael and Ticie Irene Hollar Brady.
She was a homemaker and a member of Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run.
On Dec. 24, 1943, she married Harry Arthur Comer who preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 2005.
Surviving are daughters, Kathy Crider and husband, Elwood, of Fulks Run, Connie Derrer and husband, Allen, of Fulks Run; grandson, Jeff Crider and wife Regina; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Crider, Josiah Crider; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by all her siblings, Bertha Ruth Ritchie Baker, Blanche Riggleman, Mary Depoy, George Brady, and John Brady.
Pastor Eric Wetzel and Jerry Shiflet will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren, where everyone will be asked to follow the social distancing guidelines concerning seating in the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Those wishing to pay their respects and sign the guest book may do so Monday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
