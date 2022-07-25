Katherine Willson Stokes Hart, age 99, of Sunnyside Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Va., died Friday, July 22, 2022. She was born in Kenbridge, Va., to the late Edward Garland and Sarah (Sallie) Thomas Jackson Stokes on March 22, 1923.
She was a member of the Massanutten Presbyterian Church. Katherine lived in Kenbridge as the child of an agricultural extension agent. The family resided at their farm, Pleasant Hill, where Katherine had many cherished memories of growing up. She graduated with a B.A. from Madison College and taught home economics in Prince Edward County and Pulaski, Va. In 1949, she graduated with a master’s degree from The General Assembly’s Training School for Lay Workers in Richmond, Va., which later consolidated with the Union Theological Seminary and is now Union Presbyterian Seminary. Katherine subsequently worked as the Director of Religious Education at Hampton Presbyterian Church before she married Samuel Preston Hart on July 11, 1951. She was a devoted wife to a Presbyterian minister for 62 years.
Katherine was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the United Daughters of the Confederacy. She led the Presbyterian Women groups in her churches and in Church Women United in Williamsburg, Va. She had a special interest in The Elizabeth Kates Foundation which supports women at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women.
She was predeceased by her husband; parents; two brothers, Edward Garland Stokes Jr. and James Jackson Stokes; and two sisters, Agnes Stokes Richardson and Judith Stokes Barnes.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, Dr. Letcher Barnes; four children, Ann Hart (Robert) Gisch, The Rev. Garland Stokes Hart, Sallie Hart Yaskin (Terry Meier), and Margaret Hart Lightfoot. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Preston Gisch (Elizabeth Loerke); Andrew Gisch; Jonathan Hart; Jay Yaskin; Peter (Lindsey) Yaskin; Christopher (Christa) Lightfoot; Bethany (Chris) Coggin; Whitney Lightfoot; and four great-grandchildren, Matthew and Amelia Lightfoot and Zack and Jake Coggin.
The Rev. Jeff Carr and the Rev. Ann Pettit will conduct a memorial service Thursday, July 28, 2:00 p.m. at Meredith Chapel, Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Inurnment will be held Friday, July 29, at 2:00 p.m. at Kenbridge Heights Cemetery in Kenbridge, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in memory of Katherine Hart to the Advancement Office, Union Presbyterian Seminary, 3401 Brook Road, Richmond, VA 23227 or to The Elizabeth Kates Foundation, P.O. Box 64, Goochland, VA 23063.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
