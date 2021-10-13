Katheryn Lou Bennett, 77, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg, Va. She was born on Feb. 29, 1944, at Seneca Rocks, W.Va., the daughter of the late Earl J. and Ruby E. (Harper) Hedrick. On Sept. 2, 1972, Katheryn married Melvin Arnold Bennett, who survives in Harrisonburg, Va.
Katheryn was a 1962 graduate of Circleville High School. She had worked as secretary for Circleville High School and retired in 2004, after working 33 years as an administrative assistant for the First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg. Katheryn was currently employed by Sunnyside Communities and had worked there as a receptionist.
In addition to her husband, Katheryn is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Welcher (Cecil) of Grottoes, Va.; a son, Melvin A. Bennett, Jr. of Mount Sidney, Va.; 3 sisters, Mary Raines (Larry) of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., Patsy Hedrick (Dick Vance) of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., and Dotty Armentrout (Larry) of Cabins, W.Va.; 2 grandchildren, Amy Welcher and Danny Bennett, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenny Hedrick.
Katheryn's family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va. Funeral services will be on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Katheleen Michael officiating. Interment will be in North Fork Memorial Cemetery, Riverton, W.Va. Memorials may be made to: Circleville High School Preservation Fund, any volunteer rescue squad, or charity of the donor's choice. Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.