Kathie Sue Crider May, 67, of Harrisonburg, died Jan. 9, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She was born May 4, 1953, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Roy D. Jr. and Joan G. Whitmer Crider.
Kathie worked as a daycare assistant with Joann Crider Day Care and was a member of Mayland United Church of Christ.
She is survived by sons, Kevin Dove and wife, Shay, of Brandywine, W.Va., Jason May and wife, Laura, of Broadway and Adam May and wife, Lisa, of Broadway; grandchildren, Dakota May, Nash May, Colby Dove, Corbin Dove, Colt May, Thor May and Nova May; sisters, Judy Beveridge of Broadway, “Becky” Rebecca Crider and husband, Jay, of Broadway and Helen C. Caricofe and husband, Len, of Broadway.
Her body was cremated and a service will be held at a later date.
