Kathleen A. ‘Kathy’ Poland-Jones
Kathleen Ann “Kathy” Poland-Jones, 57, of Harrisonburg, Va., died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va. Kathy was born June 25, 1963, in Alexandria, Va., the daughter of the late Keith O. and Shirley Astornio Poland.
She enjoyed hanging out with friends, the beach, Chinese food, chicken, listening to old rock music and being with her immediate family.
Surviving are a son, Derek Chaudhuri (Alexandria) of McGaheysville, Va.; a brother, Timothy Poland (Cathy) of Germantown, Md., and four grandchildren, Zaianna, Faith, Emerald and Zacharia.
A celebration of Kathy’s life to be held at a later date. Inurnment will be with her parents in the Rio Cemetery in Rio, W.Va.
To view Kathy’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
