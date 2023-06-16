Kathleen A. Koch
Kathleen A. Koch, 68, Rockingham, Va., passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her two sisters, Virginia K. Cann and Christine K. Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eileen Koch.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, N.C.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.