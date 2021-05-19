Kathleen Bernadette Liberace, 76, of Harrisonburg, Va., formerly of West Chester, Pa., passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Communities in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Liberace was born Dec. 30, 1944, in Pennsylvania and was the daughter of the late Patrick and Sarah Hunter McDonough. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death two brothers, Patrick and Norbert McDonough.
On Sept. 24, 1966, she married Ettore Val Liberace, MD, who also preceded her in death on Aug. 21, 2009.
Kathleen came to the Valley in 2016 from West Chester, Pa., where she was a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church and a teacher’s assistant for the Parish School from which she retired. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church here in Harrisonburg. She was the ultimate dedicated and loving mother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, water aerobics, fine dining and dancing. She was a devoted wife who also cherished traveling with her husband to the Caribbean Islands.
She is survived by her sons, Christopher P. Liberace and wife, Lisa Rafferty-Liberace, Steven P. Liberace, Val J. Liberace and wife, Amy; as well as grandchildren, Michael, Tristan, Hannah, Sebastian and Emily Liberace.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at SS Peter and Paul Parish Catholic Church in West Chester, Pa. Interment will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery in West Chester, where she will be placed next to her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Virginia, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or www.alz.org/cwva.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.