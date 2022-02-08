Kathleen Virginia Carrier Sanders Davis, 95, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
She was born Feb. 19, 1926, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late William Russell and Maudie Lynn Mitchell Carrier.
On June 30, 1956, she married Olson A. Davis, who preceded her in death March 16, 2018. Her first husband, Harold I. Sanders, also preceded her in death.
Kathleen was a member of Greenmount Church of the Brethren in Linville. Before retiring, she was employed with Metro Pants.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathy A. Handley and husband, Thomas, of Richmond; a son, Harold D. Sanders Sr. and wife, Joyce, of Harrisonburg; grandsons, Harold D. Sanders Jr. and wife, Caroline, of Harrisonburg and Randy Nelson Lee Gatewood and girlfriend, Katie Dalton, of Bridgewater; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Nolan B. Carrier and his wife, Geraldine, of Harrisonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Kay Gatewood; a granddaughter, Barbara Kite; sons-in-law, Robert N. Gatewood, David Hyden, and Gene Ritchie; brothers, William Orville, Lloyd, Carroll, and Shelton Carrier, and sisters, Anna Lee Jones and Doris Dove.
A funeral service will be held in the Mausoleum at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, with Pastor Scott Harris officiating.
There will be no formal visitation, but family and friends may pay their respects at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to Greenmount Church of the Brethren.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
