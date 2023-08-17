Kathleen Caroline Michael, 90, of Mount Solon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Bridgewater Home.
She was born June 18, 1933, and was a daughter of the late Tyris "Berlin" and Ruby (Huffer) Michael.
Kathleen had worked as a seamstress and caregiver and was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mount Solon.
Kathleen was united in marriage to Lester "Bill" E. Michael, who preceded her in death Dec. 23, 2017.
Kathleen is survived by sisters, Gay (Dorwon) Emmett of Rockingham, Nancy (Russell) Daggy of Mount Solon, Marie Lam of Bridgewater and Linda (Larry) Kelley of Mount Solon; and numerous nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Zane, Donny, Jerry and Billy Michael; and sister, Connie "Doodle" Clinedinst.
Friends may visit Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater anytime Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, to pay their respects and sign the guest register.
A memorial service celebrating Kathleen's life will be held Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Mount Solon Pentecostal Church with Pastors Charles D. Clinedinst and Norman Rush officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service. A private family burial will take place Saturday at Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
