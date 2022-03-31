Kathleen Frances Hornick, 91, of Singers Glen, Va., passed away March 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born Jan. 30, 1931, in Timberville to the late Charlie Edward and Anna Lee Orebaugh Miller.
Kathleen was a seamstress at Aileen Sewing Company before retiring. She was a homemaker and loved to garden and later loved her flowers.
On Dec. 21, 1948, she married Ralph Lee Hornick, who preceded her in death Sept. 22, 2005.
Surviving are one son, Bradley Hornick and wife, Grace, of Verona; one daughter, Wanda Claytor and husband, Richard, of Harrisonburg; three grandchildren, Nicholas Hornick, Bethany Claytor and Brian Claytor; one sister, Mary Lear of New Market; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her brother, Melvin Miller, preceded her in death.
Pastor Donnie Owens will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Friday at St. John’s Cemetery near Timberville. There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Legacy Hospice, 2322 Blue Stone Hills Drive, Suite 220, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.